Sports
Super Eagles face S’Leone today to begin 2023 AFCON race
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Sierra Leone today (Thursday) in a matchday one fixture of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
The qualifier will take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, by 5:00p.m.
The last time both teams met, the Sierra Leone team came from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with the Eagles in a Benin showdown in November 2020.
Thursday’s encounter will be the first competitive game of the Super Eagles since their disappointing 1-1 draw with Ghana that cost them the 2022 World Cup ticket.
Read Also: Peseiro aims to see Nigeria become African champions for fourth time
The game will also be the first competitive game of the team’s new coach Jose Peseiro, who will be aiming to bag his first victory since becoming coach.
Peseiro started his reign on a losing note, with the Super Eagles going down to a 2-1 defeat to Mexico in a friendly in Dallas before also losing 1-0 to Ecuador in another friendly in New Jersey.
The Super Eagles will also look to end their five-match winless run when they file out against the Leone Stars.
The 2023 AFCON will be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire.
