Sports
Super Eagles get Qatar W’Cup race back on track with 2-0 win over CAR in Douala
The Super Eagles have gotten back on track in their battle for a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after defeating Central African Republic on Sunday.
The game, which was the matchday four fixture of the African qualifiers, was held at the Stade Omnisport in Douala, Cameroon, where Nigeria won 2-0.
The victory was a revenge for the Gernot Rohr side, who had fallen to a 1-0 shock loss to Central African Republic at the Teslim Balogun Stadium last Thursday in the matchday three game.
The Eagles have now returned to holding strong their position at the top of Group C with nine points from four matches.
Read Also: Keep fighting until 2022 World Cup ticket is in our hands, Dare charges Eagles
Rangers of Scotland defender, Leon Balogun scored the opening goal in the 29th minute.
The Eagles kept on pushing and found the back of the net one more time just before halftime when Napoli forward Victor Osimhen scored to double the lead.
More to follow…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...