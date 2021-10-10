Super Eagles get Qatar W’Cup race back on track with 2-0 win over CAR in Douala

The Super Eagles have gotten back on track in their battle for a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after defeating Central African Republic on Sunday.

The game, which was the matchday four fixture of the African qualifiers, was held at the Stade Omnisport in Douala, Cameroon, where Nigeria won 2-0.

The victory was a revenge for the Gernot Rohr side, who had fallen to a 1-0 shock loss to Central African Republic at the Teslim Balogun Stadium last Thursday in the matchday three game.

The Eagles have now returned to holding strong their position at the top of Group C with nine points from four matches.

Rangers of Scotland defender, Leon Balogun scored the opening goal in the 29th minute.

The Eagles kept on pushing and found the back of the net one more time just before halftime when Napoli forward Victor Osimhen scored to double the lead.

More to follow…

