Sports
Super Eagles hold final training session ahead Algeria friendly
Nigeria men’s football team, the Super Eagles have stormed Oran on Monday Morning ahead of the international friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.
The team, lead by manager Jose Peseiro, will hold their final training session on Monday evening ahead of the clash.
No fewer than 22 players and the technical crew members made the trip to the costal city from Constastine.
Read Also: Full house in Super Eagles camp ahead Algeria friendly
“We’re in Oran, Algeria. Stage is set for the international friendly against Algeria tomorrow. Kickoff: 8pm(Nigeria Time). #SoarSuperEagles,” reads a tweet on the team’s official Twitter handle.
At the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium last Friday, Algeria’s national team held the three-time African champions to a 2-2 tie.
In their last four meetings, the Super Eagles have lost three games and are looking for their first victory against the North Africans.
