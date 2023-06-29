Super Eagles improve in world ranking after S’Leone victory

The Super Eagles of Nigeria rose up one place in the international men’s ranking published on the FIFA website on Thursday.

Nigeria moved from 40th to 39th position in the latest ranking.

The Super Eagles defeated the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone 1-0 in their only outing in June.

Despite making an upward move in the world ranking, the three-time African champions remained in sixth position in Africa.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco occupy top spot on the continent with the Terangha Lions of Senegal and Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in second and third position respectively.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria and Pharaohs of Egypt complete the top five teams on the continent.

In the world ranking, Argentina retain number one position, followed by France, Brazil, England and Belgium in top five.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on July 20.

