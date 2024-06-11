Sports
Super Eagles’ performance under fire as Sports Minister demands answers from NFF
Nigeria’s recent string of disappointing performances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers has triggered a strong reaction from the country’s sports minister.
Following a 2-1 defeat to Benin in their fourth group game on Monday, which left the Super Eagles languishing in fifth place, Sports Minister John Enoh has summoned the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to deliver a comprehensive technical report.
According to a a statement issued after the defeat to Benin Republic, the minister expressed his dissatisfaction with the team’s showing, calling the results “unacceptable.”
He pointed to the “immense support from President Tinubu and the high expectations of Nigerian football fans” as factors making the underperformance even more concerning.
Read Also: Nigeria suffer huge setback in W’Cup race with Benin Republic defeat
He added that NFF must also “give cause why there mustn’t be consequences for the disappointment caused both government and the generality of Nigerians”.
“The recent results are unacceptable. Despite the immense support from President Tinubu and the high expectations of Nigerian football fans, the Super Eagles have underperformed,” the statement reads.
“The NFF must provide a comprehensive technical report explaining the reasons behind this poor showing and give cause why there mustn’t be consequences for the disappointment caused both the government and the generality of Nigerians.
“Our supporters are passionate and devoted. They deserve an explanation for why our national team has not been performing to the expected standards since after the last AFCON.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...