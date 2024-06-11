Super Eagles’ performance under fire as Sports Minister demands answers from NFF

Nigeria’s recent string of disappointing performances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers has triggered a strong reaction from the country’s sports minister.

Following a 2-1 defeat to Benin in their fourth group game on Monday, which left the Super Eagles languishing in fifth place, Sports Minister John Enoh has summoned the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to deliver a comprehensive technical report.

According to a a statement issued after the defeat to Benin Republic, the minister expressed his dissatisfaction with the team’s showing, calling the results “unacceptable.”

He pointed to the “immense support from President Tinubu and the high expectations of Nigerian football fans” as factors making the underperformance even more concerning.

Read Also: Nigeria suffer huge setback in W’Cup race with Benin Republic defeat

He added that NFF must also “give cause why there mustn’t be consequences for the disappointment caused both government and the generality of Nigerians”.

“The recent results are unacceptable. Despite the immense support from President Tinubu and the high expectations of Nigerian football fans, the Super Eagles have underperformed,” the statement reads.

“The NFF must provide a comprehensive technical report explaining the reasons behind this poor showing and give cause why there mustn’t be consequences for the disappointment caused both the government and the generality of Nigerians.

“Our supporters are passionate and devoted. They deserve an explanation for why our national team has not been performing to the expected standards since after the last AFCON.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now