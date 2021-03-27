Super Eagles qualify for 2021 AFCON after Lesotho, S'Leone play goalless | Ripples Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations even before playing against Benin Republic on Saturday.

The Eagles clinched their ticket to the Cameroon tournament billed for January 2022 after confirming an unassailable point at top of group L.

Nigeria currently stand at eight points and with the goalless draw between Lesotho and Sierra Leone in the group’s other game on Saturday, the Eagles are through.

Sierra Leone needed all three points from the game in order to put pressure on both Nigeria and Benin Republic, but were held to a draw.

Lesotho are now out of the race for a ticket, while the Leone Stars will hope Benin lose to Nigeria later today to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

Meanwhile, coach Gernot Rohr has named his squad for the clash against Benin, with goalkeeper Maduka Okoye being the team’s shotstopper.

Super Eagles XI against Benin

Maduka Okoye , Zaidu Sanusi, Ola Aina , William Troost -Ekong, Leon Balogun, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo , Samuel Chukwueze, Henry Onyekuru, Kelechi Iheanacho , Victor Osimhen.

