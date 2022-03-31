Super Eagles ranked 30th best men’s team in world by FIFA

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been ranked as the 30th best men’s national football team in the world by football governing body, FIFA.

The rankings were released on Thursday ahead of the 2022 World Cup group stage draw billed for Friday in Doha.

The Super Eagles failed to secure a ticket to the tournament scheduled to hold in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December, 2022.

Nigeria lost the spot to the Black Stars of Ghana after a 1-1 aggregate draw in the two-legged tie as Ghana scaled through on away goals rule.

Nigeria were ranked on 32nd spot in the previous rankings, but climbed two spots to seat on 30 despite their failure to clinch a World Cup place.

The three-time African champions also maintained third position on the continent, behind Senegal and Morocco in first and second spots respectively.

The Pharaohs of Egypt are fourth on the continent, while the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia are in fifth position.

Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon and Ghana will be representing Africa at the mundial, and they will discover their group foes on Friday when the draw takes place in Doha.

