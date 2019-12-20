Super Eagles secure best year-end ranking in 10years

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were ranked the 31st best team in the world in the latest FIFA World ranking released on Thursday.

The Nigeria men’s national team, who won the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, garnered a total of 1493 points to retain their third position in Africa, behind Senegal and Tunisia.

Their current positions in the world means they have their best year-end ranking since 2009.

In December 2009, the team was ranked 22nd best in the globe by the world’s football governing body.

In that year also, Nigeria finished as the third best country in Africa behind Ivory Coast (16 in the world) and Cameroon (11).

The next Fifa/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on Thursday, 20 February 2020.

