Sports
Super Eagles set for Costa Rica friendly as team arrive San Jose
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set for an international friendly against Costa Rica as the team have successfully arrived San Jose.
The friendly is billed to take place on Thursday.
The contingent led by NFF Executive Committee Member, Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi touched down at Juan Santamaria International Airport aboard Copa Airlines via Panama City at 10:30pm Local time (5:30am on Monday in Nigeria).
A playing squad of 18 players, two coaches and other team officials travelled with team for the friendly game lined for the Super Eagles by Nigeria Football Federation.
Read Also: Mahrez leads Algeria to 2-1 victory over Super Eagles in friendly
The Nigerian delegation were received by an official of the Costa Rica Football Federation.
The Super Eagles are lodged at Real Intercontinental Hotel, San Jose as they prepared for their first training session ahead of the big match, to which they were invited as part of major activities to send forth the Los Ticos to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.
The game, scheduled for the National Stadium in San Jose, will kick off at 8pm Costa Rica time on Wednesday, 9th November (which is 3am, 10th November in Nigeria).
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...