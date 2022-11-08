Super Eagles set for Costa Rica friendly as team arrive San Jose

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set for an international friendly against Costa Rica as the team have successfully arrived San Jose.

The friendly is billed to take place on Thursday.

The contingent led by NFF Executive Committee Member, Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi touched down at Juan Santamaria International Airport aboard Copa Airlines via Panama City at 10:30pm Local time (5:30am on Monday in Nigeria).

A playing squad of 18 players, two coaches and other team officials travelled with team for the friendly game lined for the Super Eagles by Nigeria Football Federation.

The Nigerian delegation were received by an official of the Costa Rica Football Federation.

The Super Eagles are lodged at Real Intercontinental Hotel, San Jose as they prepared for their first training session ahead of the big match, to which they were invited as part of major activities to send forth the Los Ticos to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

The game, scheduled for the National Stadium in San Jose, will kick off at 8pm Costa Rica time on Wednesday, 9th November (which is 3am, 10th November in Nigeria).

