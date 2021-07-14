Sports
Super Eagles to discover 2022 AFCON group opponents August
The draw for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been scheduled to hold in August after it was postponed from the intial June date.
Nigeria’s Super Eagles, as well as the rest of the 24 teams to participate in the tournament in Cameroon, will be knowing their group opponents.
The new schedule was made known on Wednesday by the President of the Confederation of African Football Federation (CAF), Patrice Motsepe.
The President also confirmed that the competition will be hosted by Cameroon, who were stripped of the hosting rights for the 2019 edition later held in Egypt.
Motsepe’s announcement also puts to bed months of speculation over the future of the rescheduled 2021 competition.
“Very good meetings have been taking place between CAF and the government and local organisers in Cameroon and I have no doubt in my mind that we will host a very successful Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon,” said Motsepe.
“I have three plans. Plan A is the AFCON next year in Cameroon. Plan B is the AFCON next January in Cameroon and plan three is that we are going to host something that should make all of us proud.”
“There is work ongoing to make sure that it will be world-class quality. Yes, there are discussion and ongoing progress and an ongoing commitment that AFCON next year is going to be very good.”
The tournament, which had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is now scheduled to be played from January 9 to 6 February, 2022.
