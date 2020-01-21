Super Eagles to face Cape Verde, CAR, Liberia in 2022 W’Cup qualifiers

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group C alongside Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia for the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The draw took place on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt, with 40 African countries discovering their fates.

The 40 teams were split into 10 groups of four, 10 winners of the groups to be drawn against each other in home and away fixtures, as five victors will advance to Qatar 2022.

The qualifiers will kick-off in October 2020.

African champions Algeria are in Group A Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Djibouti.

In Group B, Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania amd Equatorial Guinea will slug it out.

Group D which could be described as a tough group has heavyweights Cote D’Ivoire and Cameroon who are joined by Mozambique and Malawi.

Another tough group is Group G that has Ghana and South who will also face Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

