Super Eagles to face Mexico in July after playing Cameroon in June | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Super Eagles to face Mexico in July after playing Cameroon in June
The Super Eagles of Nigeria now have two big international friendlies lined up in preparations for their participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the team, being led by Gernot Rohr, would be facing the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a friendly in June.
On Wednesday, the Nigerian Football Federation confirmed yet another friendly for the Eagles, to be played in July.
The Super Eagles will engage the Mexican national team in an international friendly on July 3rd in Los Angeles, USA, said the football house.
Read Also: Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Mexico friendly will come after that of Cameroon, which has been scheduled to take place in Austria on June 4th.
The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) had on Tuesday announced that the friendly against Nigeria will be part of its preparations for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.
According to the Mexican FA, the match is billed for the Los Angeles Coliseum at 8pm local time and as a demonstration of its seriousness, the Mexican FA has said tickets for the game will go on sale on May 27 and urged the national team’s supporters to travel down to Los Angeles for the match.
The game is the fourth game of MexTour 2021, joining the already announced games in Dallas, Atlanta and Nashville, which will be played before the start of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.
It will be the fifth meeting between Nigeria and Mexico since 1995, with all past four meetings ending in a draw.
