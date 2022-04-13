Super Eagles to face Mexico in World Cup friendly 28 May

The El Tri of Mexico will be playong against the Super Eagles of Nigerian in a World Cup warmup game next month.

The international friendly game is billed to take place at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas in the USA on 28 May, 2022.

Mexico already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup holding between 21 November and 18 December in Qatar, where Nigeria will not be participating.

The Eagles failed to clinch a ticket to the global showpiece after losing out to the Black Stars of Ghana in the playoff following a 1-1 aggregate draw that gave Ghana the advantage on away goals rule.

The friendly encounter against Mexico was confirmed in a statement on the official social media accounts of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Super Eagles will now help Mexico prepare for their World Cup campaign.

