Connect with us

Sports

Super Eagles to face Mexico in World Cup friendly 28 May

Published

3 hours ago

on

The El Tri of Mexico will be playong against the Super Eagles of Nigerian in a World Cup warmup game next month.

The international friendly game is billed to take place at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas in the USA on 28 May, 2022.

Mexico already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup holding between 21 November and 18 December in Qatar, where Nigeria will not be participating.

The Eagles failed to clinch a ticket to the global showpiece after losing out to the Black Stars of Ghana in the playoff following a 1-1 aggregate draw that gave Ghana the advantage on away goals rule.

Read Also: Eguavoen-led committee to recommend new Super Eagles coaches within five days

The friendly encounter against Mexico was confirmed in a statement on the official social media accounts of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Super Eagles will now help Mexico prepare for their World Cup campaign.

The game scheduled to take place at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas will take place on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

20 − seventeen =

Investigations

Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations1 day ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations3 weeks ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations4 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...