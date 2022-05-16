Super Eagles to now face Mauritius in 2023 AFCON qualifiers

The Super Eagles will now be playing Mauritius in the qualifiers of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following the disqualification of São Tomé and Principe.

The Eagles had been drawn in Group A of the qualifiers alongside Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome and Principe and Sierra Leone.

The substitution of Mauritius sor Sao Tome and Principe was made known via the Super Eagles verified Twitter handle on Monday.

We will now play Mauritius in our 2nd match of the AFCON 2023 qualifiers. #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/2AMGDU90y9 — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 16, 2022

Read Also: Nigeria to battle Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, São Tomé and Principe for AFCON 2023 ticket

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) disqualified São Tomé and Principe, from the qualifiers for fielding an ineligible player against Mauritius during their preliminary round fixture.

Following the development, the Eagles will now face Mauritius in their second game in the qualifiers.

Two teams from the group will qualify for the 2023 AFCON to be hosted by Côte d’Ivoire.

The first time Côte d’Ivoire hosted the AFCON was in 1984 which was won by Cameroon.

