‘Super Eagles vs Sierra Leone won’t be rescheduled amid coronavirus fears’

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers between Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone will not be rescheduled due to coronavirus fears, the FA of the latter has said.

There had been reports claiming that the Sierra Leone FA are considering approaching CAF for a shift in date in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

But in a statement on its website on Sunday, the football body debunked the rumours, insisting that the games will be played as scheduled.

Read Also: Rohr invites Dessers, Ehizibue, 22 others for Sierra Leone clash

Sierra Leone will face the Super Eagles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Friday, March 27th, with the reverse fixture to hold four days later in Freetown.

The FA wrote that the rumours in the Nigerian media are “untrue, misleading and unfounded.”

Nigeria, having won their first two matches in Group L of the qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho, are at top of the table.

The Eagles will be hoping to secure home and away victories to seal their place at the 2021 AFCON billed to hold in Cameroon.

Join the conversation

Opinions