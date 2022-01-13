Super Eagles will beat Sudan 2-0 if… —Aghahowa

Former Nigeria international, Julius Aghahowa has predicted the outcome of Super Eagles versus Sudan group match at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Aghahowa, who was speaking in a radio program on Thursday, said Nigeria would seal qualification for the round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Sudan on one condition.

The Eagles started their AFCON campaign with an incredible 1-0 victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt last Tuesday and are top of the Group D standing.

Aghahowa said the Austin Eguavoen team could defeat Sudan if they maintained the fighting spirit they had against Egypt in the opener.

Read Also: How Okocha, Oliseh reacted to Super Eagles’ AFCON victory over Egypt

“The game against Sudan is not going to be a walk over, let everybody know that,” the AFCON 2000 silver medal winner said.

“Every team at this tournament have come to fight for themselves because this is the biggest stage in Africa to showcase what you can do and everybody will fight to the end.

“So I will advice the Eagles to approach the game the same way they approach the game against Egypt and with that way we are assured of victory.

“If they play the way they did the last time I am predicting 2-0 to Nigeria.”

The Super Eagles will face Sudan on Saturday by 5:00p.m.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now