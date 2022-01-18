Sports
Super Eagles working on reducing missed chances, says Eguavoen
Super Eagles coach to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Austin Eguavoen has reiterated that his team are in Cameroon to go for the win in every fixture.
The Eagles are billed to take on Guinea-Bissau tomorrow (Wednesday) in their matchday three fixture, having picked up two victories in their first two games against Egypt and Sudan.
Eguavoen however noted that his team are yet to perfect their scoring game.
In their previous games, there had been several missed chances that could easily have added to the scorelines, and the coach revealed the team were working on it.
“It is not expected that the game (against Guinea-Bissau) will be smooth for 90 minutes. Our major concern is conversion. We have worked on that and we hope to see improvements,” said Eguavoen
Read Also: AFCON: Defending champions Algeria stunned by Equatorial Guinea
The technical director went on to state that despite already securing qualification for the round of 16 at the tournament, the Eagles will go for the win in the final group clash.
“Third game in the group, we will not take our foot off the pedal,” he continued
“We’ve always respected all our opponents we keep respecting them. We are going to approach this game with the same enthusiasm as the previous two games.
“Some countries tend to raise their game when they face Nigeria. We will be ready on Wednesday.”
Meanwhile, after missing the team’s opening two games due to illness and injury, Chidozie Awaziem resumed training with his teammates on Tuesday, and there is the possibility of the defender facing Guinea-Bissau.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...