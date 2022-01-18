Super Eagles working on reducing missed chances, says Eguavoen

Super Eagles coach to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Austin Eguavoen has reiterated that his team are in Cameroon to go for the win in every fixture.

The Eagles are billed to take on Guinea-Bissau tomorrow (Wednesday) in their matchday three fixture, having picked up two victories in their first two games against Egypt and Sudan.

Eguavoen however noted that his team are yet to perfect their scoring game.

In their previous games, there had been several missed chances that could easily have added to the scorelines, and the coach revealed the team were working on it.

“It is not expected that the game (against Guinea-Bissau) will be smooth for 90 minutes. Our major concern is conversion. We have worked on that and we hope to see improvements,” said Eguavoen

Read Also: AFCON: Defending champions Algeria stunned by Equatorial Guinea

The technical director went on to state that despite already securing qualification for the round of 16 at the tournament, the Eagles will go for the win in the final group clash.

“Third game in the group, we will not take our foot off the pedal,” he continued

“We’ve always respected all our opponents we keep respecting them. We are going to approach this game with the same enthusiasm as the previous two games.

“Some countries tend to raise their game when they face Nigeria. We will be ready on Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, after missing the team’s opening two games due to illness and injury, Chidozie Awaziem resumed training with his teammates on Tuesday, and there is the possibility of the defender facing Guinea-Bissau.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now