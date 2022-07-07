Super Falcons beat Botswana 2-0 to revive AWCON hopes

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have revived their hopes of advancing to the next round at the ongoing Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) after securing a 2-0 victory over Botswana.

Nigeria, defending champions, had opened their campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to South Africa, and needed a win in their second game to keep hopes alive.

A 21st minute opener by feoma Onomonu and a second goal by Christy Ucheibe in the 48th minute were enough to seal the important win for Nigeria.

The Randy Waldrum ladies are seeking a 10th AWCON title in Morocco, and will take on Burundi in their final group C game on Sunday for a chance to reach the quarterfinals.

Earlier on Thursday, South Africa sealed their qualification for the quarterfinals after beating Burundi 3-1.

The Banyana Banyana top the group with six points, followed by Nigeria and Botswana on three points each, while Burundi, who had lost 4-2 in their first game, are at the bottom of the table.

All four semi-finalists in the tournament will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand next year.

The fifth-placed team will get an opportunity to also gain a place through a Playoff Tournament taking place early 2023.

