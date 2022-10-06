Super Falcons beaten 2-0 by Japan in friendly

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have fallen to a 2-0 defeat to former world champions Japan in an international friendly on Thursday afternoon.

The game, played in Kobe, saw the Falcons hold their hosts throughout the first half before conceding two second half goals.

Japan has now defeated the Super Falcons three times in a row in their four encounters.

The Falcons have also dropped their last five contests. Their most recent victory came in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in July in Morocco.

Ifeoma Onumonu, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Rasheedat Ajibade, Osinachi Ohale, Ngozi Okobi, Uchenna Kanu, Michelle Alozie, Ashleigh Plumptre, and Christy Ucheibe were noteworthy Falcons players that competed against Japan.

