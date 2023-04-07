Super Falcons defeat Haiti in World Cup warm-up

In a FIFA Women’s World Cup warm-up game, Nigeria women’s football team, the Super Falcons, overcame Haiti 2-1 on Friday.

The game played at Emir Sports Complex, Antalya, Turkey saw the Falcons make it two consecutive wins after successfully ending a seven-match winless run.

Chiamaka Nnadozie, Halimat Ayinde, Onome Ebi, and Asisat Oshoala were in action as coach Randy Waldrum made a few changes as preparations for the mundial continue.

The nine-time African champions broke the deadlock close to halftime when the freekick of Saint Etienne forward, Esther Okoronkwo, found its way into the back of the net.

The Falcons doubled their lead through Oshoala in the 58th minute, and the Caribbeans pulled a goal back in the 75th minute to wrap the game at 2-1.

Meanwhile, Desire Oparanozie made her long-awaited return to the team after she replaced Okoronkwo in the 65th minute of the game.

Waldrum’s side will take the win into next Tuesday’s encounter against New Zealand with hope of extending their unbeaten run to three games.

The Super Falcons will tackle Olympic champions Canada, co-hosts Australia and Republic of Ireland in the group stage of the World Cup finals which begins on 20th July.

