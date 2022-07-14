Super Falcons gun for World Cup qualification in Cameroon duel today

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will today (Thursday) be facing the Lionesses of Cameroon in the quarterfinal of the ongoing Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

A semifinal spot is at stake, as well as a ticket to the 2023 FIFA World Cup. All four teams in the semifinal of the tournament will represent Africa at the global showpiece.

The Falcons started their AWCON campaign with a disappointing defeat to South Africa, but went on to beat Botswana and Burundi in the other games of the group stage to advance to the last eight.

Both countries contested the Final matches of the 2014 and 2016 AWCON. In 2014 in Windhoek, Namibia, the Falcons ran away 2-0 winners to lift the trophy for the seventh time.

In 2016 in Yaounde, Cameroon suffered a heartbreak in front of their cheering fans when Desire Oparanozie scored a late goal to hand the trophy to Nigeria for the eighth time.

The Randy Waldrum side will hope to extend their superiority over their opponents at the Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca. The game will kick off at 6:00p.m Nigeria time.

