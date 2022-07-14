Sports
Super Falcons gun for World Cup qualification in Cameroon duel today
The Super Falcons of Nigeria will today (Thursday) be facing the Lionesses of Cameroon in the quarterfinal of the ongoing Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).
A semifinal spot is at stake, as well as a ticket to the 2023 FIFA World Cup. All four teams in the semifinal of the tournament will represent Africa at the global showpiece.
The Falcons started their AWCON campaign with a disappointing defeat to South Africa, but went on to beat Botswana and Burundi in the other games of the group stage to advance to the last eight.
Read Also: Super Falcons thrash Burundi to set up Cameroon Q’final clash at AWCON
Both countries contested the Final matches of the 2014 and 2016 AWCON. In 2014 in Windhoek, Namibia, the Falcons ran away 2-0 winners to lift the trophy for the seventh time.
In 2016 in Yaounde, Cameroon suffered a heartbreak in front of their cheering fans when Desire Oparanozie scored a late goal to hand the trophy to Nigeria for the eighth time.
The Randy Waldrum side will hope to extend their superiority over their opponents at the Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca. The game will kick off at 6:00p.m Nigeria time.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...