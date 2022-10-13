Super Falcons improve in world ranking despite defeats to Japan, USA

World football governing body, FIFA has ranked Nigeria senior women’s football team, the Super Falcons, 45th best in the world.

The team climbed one position in the latest rankings released on Thursday, as they went from 46 to 45.

In a statement, FIFA said a record 187 national teams are now included in the global ranking.

The former African champions made the improvement despite losing three friendly games recently.

The Falcons lost twice against world champions, United States of America and once against the Nadeshiko of Japan.

They maintained top position in Africa ahead of Banyana Banyana of South Africa, the Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon, Black Queen of Ghana and Elephants of Cote d’l voire, in that order.

The USA remain the top team in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World ranking.

The October ranking, according to FIFA will decide the seedings for the final draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

