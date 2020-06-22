Super Falcons kit voted best jersey of 2019 W’Cup in FIFA poll

The home kit of Nigeria’s Super Falcons at the FIFA 2019 Women’s World Cup has been voted as the best Jersey of the tournament.

The Nigeria women’s Jersey was pitted against the jerseys of their Australian, English and German counterparts in poll by world football governing body, FIFA on Twitter.

The poll which ran from Sunday through Monday, saw Nigeria emerge winner with a whopping 50% of the 2,348 votes cast in total.

Australia came second with 21%, England were placed third with 15% while Germany finished fourth with 14%.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup was hosted in France in the summer.

The Super Falcons reached the round of 16, where they got knocked out by Germany.

The United States of America emerged champions of the competition after they defeated Netherlands in the final.

