Super Falcons now 42nd best team in the world

Nigeria’s senior women’s football team, the Super Falcons are now ranked 42 in the world following the latest rankings by FIFA.

The ranking published on by the world football governing body on Friday saw Nigeria climb the ladder.

The team remain number one in Africa and are followed in second spot by Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions South Africa.

Africa’s two other representatives at this year’s women’s World Cup, Morocco and Zambia also moved up in the ranking.

While Morocco are now 73d, Zambia are now in 77th spot.

At the summit of the world ranking are USA, followed by Germany, Sweden, England and France in the top five.

