Sports
Super Falcons pip Cameroon to reach AWCON semi, secure W’Cup ticket
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have zoomed into the semifinal of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) holding in Morocco.
The Randy Waldrum ladies defeated the Lionesses of Cameroon 1-0 in a tough quarterfinal clash in Casablanca on Thursday to advance.
Rasheedat Ajibade was the hero of the game as her second half goal was enough to seal victory for Nigeria.
With the win, Falcons also secured qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup billed to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Read Also: Super Falcons thrash Burundi to set up Cameroon Q’final clash at AWCON
The four teams in the AWCON semifinals will represent the continent at the mundial with automatic qualification.
Hosts Morocco are already in the semifinal, as well as Zambia, both of whom are reaching the World Cup finals for the very first time.
Nigeria will be facing Morocco in the semifinal while Zambia will face either South Africa or Tunisia in the other last four clash.
Nigeria will face Morocco on Monday as they battle for a spot in the final of the women’s flagship continental competition.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...