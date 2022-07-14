Super Falcons pip Cameroon to reach AWCON semi, secure W’Cup ticket

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have zoomed into the semifinal of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) holding in Morocco.

The Randy Waldrum ladies defeated the Lionesses of Cameroon 1-0 in a tough quarterfinal clash in Casablanca on Thursday to advance.

Rasheedat Ajibade was the hero of the game as her second half goal was enough to seal victory for Nigeria.

With the win, Falcons also secured qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup billed to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The four teams in the AWCON semifinals will represent the continent at the mundial with automatic qualification.

Hosts Morocco are already in the semifinal, as well as Zambia, both of whom are reaching the World Cup finals for the very first time.

Nigeria will be facing Morocco in the semifinal while Zambia will face either South Africa or Tunisia in the other last four clash.

Nigeria will face Morocco on Monday as they battle for a spot in the final of the women’s flagship continental competition.

