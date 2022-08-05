Super Falcons remain No.1 in Africa but drop seven places in world ranking

Despite reaching the semifinals of the just-concluded Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON), the Super Falcons of Nigeria fell in world ranking.

The Nigerian ladies, who failed to beat Zambia in the third place match in Morocco, dropped seven places from 39th to 46th position in the latest world ranking.

Nigeria however remains the best team in Africa despite the drop.

New AWCON champions Banyana Banyana of South Africa moved up from 58th spot to 54th and are now second on the continent.

AWCON hosts and first runners-up, Morocco climbed to 76th while bronze medalists Zambia now occupy 80th.

New European champions Three Lionesses of England climbed four places in the rankings to seat in number four in the world.

Germany, who lost to England in the European Championship final, climbed three spots to number two in the world.

Reigning world champions United States of America maintained their number one spot.

