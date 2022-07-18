Super Falcons seek AWCON final spot in Morocco duel today

Nigeria women’s football team, the Super Falcons will today (Monday) face hosts Morocco in a semifinal clash at the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The Randy Waldrum ladies kickstarted their campaign with a defeat to South Africa, but have gone on to clinch three victories, including a quarterfinal win over Cameroon.

With the win over the Lionesses, Nigeria sealed their place in the 2023 FIFA World Cup billed to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The semifinal tie between Falcons and Morocco will hold at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat by 9:00p.m.

“I saw them (Morocco) for the first time in September and I was very impressed by the quality of their team and by the football they play,” Waldrum told CAF website.

Read Also: FG charges Super Falcons to retain crown as African champions

“I said as soon as I arrived in Morocco that they are the team that can surprise. I know how this team has developed for three years now.

“They are one of the best teams in the competition and are capable of beating any other team. We have respect for Morocco and the way they have played in this tournament.

“It’s a big challenge for us. Certainly, we have a lot of experience and a lot see us as favorites, but in football everything is possible and we have to be ready for this game.”

Nigeria are seeking a 10th title in the women’s flagship continental competition, having clinched nine titles making them the most successful team in Africa.

The game against Morocco kicks off 9:00p.m.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now