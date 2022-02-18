Super Falcons take first-leg lead in AWCON qualifier against Cote d’Ivoire

Nigeria women’s senior football team, the Super Falcons are a game away from securing a spot in the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The Randy Waldrum ladies sealed a 2-0 home victory against Cote d’Ivoire in the final stage of the qualifiers on Friday.

A brace from American-born striker Ifeoma Onumonu was enough for the first-leg advantage at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Although Falcons were without regulars like Asisat Oshoala, Francesca Ordega and Desire Oparanozie, Leicester City defender Ashleigh Plumptre made her competitive debut.

Onumonu opened scoring in the 21st minute after finishing off from close range following an assist from Esther Okoronkwo inside the box.

Onumonu got her second goal to put the Falcons 2-0 ahead on 56 minutes and the Nigerian ladies held on to seal victory.

The second leg of the tie will hold o Tuesday, 22 February in Abidjan, with the winner on aggregate qualifying for this year’s AWCON billed to hold in Morocco.

The 2022 AWCON, which will hold from 2nd to 23rd in July, will also serve as qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Semi-finalists at the WAFCON will qualify for the World Cup while two more teams will advance to the Inter-confederation play-offs.

