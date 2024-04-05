Super Falcons take first-leg lead in Olympics qualifier against S’Africa

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have taken a first-leg lead in their Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

In the game played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Friday evening, the hosts sealed a 1-0 victory to stay in charge of the tie.

A late first half penalty converted by Rasheedat Ajibade earned Nigeria the win.

Ajibade scored in the 43rd minute after Chiwendu Ihezuo was fouled inside the box.

The Falcons are beating South Africa for the first time since edging them on penalties in the final of the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The Falcons are looking to get their first Olympic ticket since their appearance at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, having failed to feature at the London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 games.

The Falcons will hope to get at least a draw in the second leg of the tie in Pretoria, on Tuesday, 9 April, 2024.

The winner over the two legs will pick one of the two African tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympic games, with Morocco and Zambia fighting for the other ticket.

