Super Falcons to battle S’Africa, Botswana, Burundi in 2022 AWCON group stage

Published

7 mins ago

on

Super Falcons

Nigeria senior women’s football team, the Super Falcons have discovered their group stage foes ahead of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The draw was made on Friday night at the Mohamed VI Complex in Morocco, with the Falcons drawn in Group C alongside South Africa, Burundi and Botswana.

The 2022 African women’s tournament is billed to hold in Morocco between 2 July and 23 July, 2022.

Nine-time champions and cup holders Super Falcons will be hoping to successfully defend their title, and claim a record-extending 10th continental gong.

Read Also: ‘Friendly draw with Canada a sign Super Falcons will shine at AWCON’

The semi-finalists from the tournament in Morocco will represent Africa at the 32-team FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

FULL DRAW

Group A

Morocco
Burkina Faso
Senegal
Uganda

Group B

Cameroon
Zambia
Tunisia
Togo

Group C

Nigeria
South Africa
Burundi
Botswana

Opinions

