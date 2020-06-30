Super Falcons to defend title in 2022 as CAF cancels AWCON 2020

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the 2020 edition of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Reigning champions, Super Falcons will have to wait till the 2022 women’s championship to defend the title they won in 2018.

“The 2020 edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has been cancelled due to challenging cconditions,” the continental football body wrote on Twitter.

The decision was one of the several decisions made at the Executive Committee meeting of the CAF on Tuesday via videoconferencing.

Still on women’s football on the continent, the executive committee announced that the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League will be launched in 2021.

The body said the format of the competition and other details would be communicated later.

The men’s CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup will resume in September. They were suspended at the semifinal stage in March.

Nigeria’s Falcons are the most successful team in Africa.

