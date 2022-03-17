Super Falcons to face Canada twice in April to begin AWCON preparation

Nigeria women’s senior football team, the Super Falcons will be facing their Canadian counterparts in a double-header international friendly next month.

Yet to be confirmed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the matches have been organised by Canada to celebrate their triumph at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

According to the North Americans, the first match will take place at BC Place, Vancouver on Friday, April 8 while the second will hold on April 11 at the Langford’s Stadium, Vancouver Island.

“We look forward to reconnecting with our Canadian fans on the west coast for these two home matches,” Bev Priestman, the Women’s National Team Head Coach told Canadasocccer.com

Nigeria beat Cote d'Ivoire home and away to qualify for 2022 AWCON

“These two matches against Nigeria in Vancouver and Langford will also provide us with great experience as we continue to prepare for this summer’s qualifiers to both the FIFA World Cup and Olympic Games.”

The Super Falcons are the reigning champions of African women’s football, and they recently secured qualification for the next edition of the Africa women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The two friendlies against Canada will serve as part of the teams’ preparations towards the AWCON billed to take place later this year.

The tournament will be hosted by Morocco from 2 to 23 July, 2022. It also doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

