Super Falcons top standings after beating Uzbekistan in Turkish women's Cup | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria women’s senior football team Super Falcons have continued their impressive run at the ongoing Turkish women’s tourney.

The team, led by new coach Randy Waldrum, has recorded two victories so far in the competition.

The Falcons, who already defeated CSKA Ladies 1-0 in their opening game last Thursday, secured another 1-0 win against Uzbekistan at the Emir Sports Complex on Saturday.

Halimatu Ayinde scored the winning goal in the 47th minute for the African champions, who totally outplayed their opponents and wasted a number of great chances.

Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu and Francisca Ordega all came close to scoring but their efforts were saved.

The Falcons are top of their group, and will face Equatorial Guinea in their next game in the competition next Tuesday in the city of Antalya.

Equatorial Guinea were thrashed 5-0 by Uzbekistan in their first game and were beaten 2-0 by CSKA on Saturday.

