Super Falcons will be victorious against Canada, Ebi promises fans

Super Falcons players will go all out to ensure they secure victory over Canada in their friendly games on Saturday morning, according to the team captain Onome Ebi.

The Nigeria women’s team will take on Canada in the first of two international friendly games on Saturday, 9th April, at 3:30am Nigeria time.

Both teams will meet again on Tuesday, 12th April, 3:30am Nigerian in Victoria for the second leg of the friendly.

The reigning African champions are using the friendlies as part of preparations ahead of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) billed to hold in Morocco in July.

In a short video published on the Super Falcons Twitter handle, Ebi said:”Like we all know today’s going to be a very tough game. African champions playing against Olympic champions.

“I believe you guys will stay tuned to your TVs, your laptops or your phones to watch the game because the game is going to be tough and strong and I believe and trust my girls that we are going to go all out to make sure today is our day.”

This will be the fourth meeting between the Falcons and Canada, since their first encounter in the group stage of the 1995 women’s World Cup which ended 3-3.

At the 2011 women’s World Cup in 2011 the Falcons edged Canada 1-0 thanks to a late goal by Perpetual Nkwocha.

And in their last meeting which was a friendly game in 2019, the Canadians won 2-1.

