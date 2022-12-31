Super-sub Rashford nets winner for Man Utd against Wolves

Marcus Rashford was the goal scorer as Manchester United defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The England forward did not make the starting lineup but was introduced in the second half.

With both teams locking horns and seeking a goal, it was substitute Rashford who scored in the 76th minute to seal the win for the visitors.

Manager Erik ten Hag left Rashford out of his starting line-up for “internal disciplinary” reasons.

But he would later join in the game to hold off three defenders before driving home his 11th goal of the season in all competitions.

The result ended Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui’s two-match winning start and keeps them in the relegation zone while Manchester United climb into top four.

