SUPPLEMENTARY ELECTIONS: Police to rejig security arrangements in Abia, Bauchi, 9 others

January 24, 2020
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday ordered new security arrangements in 11 states where supplementary elections would take place on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct supplementary elections in at least 28 Federal and State constituencies in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Ogun, and Sokoto States.

The exercise covers one senatorial district, 12 House of Representatives and 15 state Assemblies.

The Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the commissioners of police the affected states had been directed to facilitate hitch-free elections in their domains.

According to the statement, the police commissioners were also ordered to ensure a level playing ground for all the candidates and parties in the elections.

It said: “Similarly, personnel deployed have been strictly warned to abide by the laws guiding the conduct of officers on election duty.”

