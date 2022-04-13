‘Support me to do Nigeria a favour in 2023,’ Tinubu begs APC state lawmakers

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday met with speakers and deputy speakers of state Houses of Assembly controlled by the party on his 2023 presidential bid.

Tinubu, who addressed the lawmakers at the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa, Ikeja, declared that Nigeria needs a courageous leader like him to pull through the current challenges.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, had earlier hosted the delegation at the Assembly complex.

He said: “I am pushing and requesting your support to be elected president of Nigeria in 2023. I am begging you to do me a favour so I can do Nigeria a favour.

“Nigeria needs me even as I need Nigeria. Nigeria needs drastic courageous changes that will bring revenue and I am that courageous one it needs.

“I was raised to be courageous and this has been working for me.

“I want to bring the same to bear as President of Nigeria.

“Accelerated development of our nation is about thinking and doing, and I am ready to do that again because I am a thinker and doer.

“I want to become President legitimately through the ballot but I reserve the right to brag.

“I started my teething age of politics in the Senate; I was the youngest and I did well.

“I am well educated, sound, brilliant, vibrant, and one of the best alumni of the Chicago State University.

“I was a student-tutor and one of the most sought-after graduates after school as I had five job offers even before graduation.

“In the face of tyranny and all odds, I have survived, stood and fought for democracy, survived the exile, lived without family, while financing other pro-democracy groups.

“I have contributed to sustaining Nigeria’s democracy more than any other person. I am a very passionate being.

“I have contributed immensely more than any other person contesting today. I equally have it better when it comes to legislative experience, I am married to a senator, and have allowed her to practice her religion well.”

