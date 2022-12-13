Supporters of defeated ex-Brazil’s President Bolsonaro attack police headquarters

Supporters of former Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, who was defeated by new President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in the country’s presidential election held on October 30, on Monday staged an attack on the Federal Police Headquarters in the capital Brasilia, while attempting to invade the police facility.

The attack on the police headquarters was a continuation of post-election violence on the day the Bolsonaro’s electoral defeat was certified.

His supporters who were clad in their trademark yellow national soccer jerseys or draped in Brazilian flags, according to media reports, confronted security forces at the police headquarters which forced the security operatives to fire stun grenades and tear gas to disperse the crowd while nearby buses and cars were set on fire.

READ ALSO:Ex-Brazilian President, da Silva, makes stunning comeback, beats incumbent Bolsonaro in presidential poll

The violence unfolded after a Bolsonaro supporter was detained for allegedly organizing violent anti-democratic acts, according to the judge who ordered his arrest.

The Federal Electoral Court (TSE) had earlier in the day, certified the election victory of Bolsonaro’s leftist rival Lula da Silva, as president after weeks of suggestions from the far-right Bolsonaro accusing the process and insisting that Brazil’s voting system was vulnerable to fraud, and refused to either conceded defeat to Lula nor has he formally blocked the handover of power.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now