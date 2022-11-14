‘Supporting Buhari, El-Rufai to win 2015 elections a mistake,’ Kaduna NNPP guber candidate, Hunkuyi declares

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Suleiman Hunkuyi, on Monday, expressed regret over his role in the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 general elections.

Hunkuyi, who spoke at an interactive session with representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna, lamented that the state’s socio-economic situation was not good.

He also expressed disappointment with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The NNPP candidate stressed that APC won the 2019 election in the state because of the low turnout of voters.

Hunkuyi promised to change the fortunes of the state if elected as governor next year.

He said: “The socio-economic situation in Kaduna State is not palatable, but we don’t have any other state that belongs to us than Kaduna State.

“I didn’t want to pursue politics beyond 2019 because personally, I wanted to do something else. And also dedicate attention and time to my little children and my extended family. I did not want to be part of 2023 politics.

“But for so many reasons, among them, one, nobody gets up and become honest without taking antecedent by the current administration of APC in Kaduna State and in Nigeria without possibly bringing in the name of PDP.

“When God created Adam, He told him what not to do, but he failed. In 2013 and 2014, I felt that Nasir El-Rufai would make a very good governor for Kaduna State. That was my conviction. I felt that Muhammadu Buhari would make a very very good President in 2015. That was my conviction. Nobody foresaw that.

“From my belief and what I believe, I was paraded, handcuffed, and flown in a helicopter because I stood my ground for the election of Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. That was the way I believed. It was a conviction. But it was an error because of the human mind, the behaviour of man is unpredictable.

“So when I came back in 2019 and I went around 22 local government areas, I stood up with a microphone and I told the people that if you elect Nasir El-Rufai and Buhari, you do so at your own peril.

“Another reason why I came back and remain in politics is because my big brother said he has retired me from politics and I am out of politics. But I came back also to remove all misfits in government by 2023 by the special grace of God because they were brought in by ill wind of the people. I will flush out all the misfits in government.”

