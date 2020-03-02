Supreme Court adjourns hearing on review of its ruling on Zamfara polls

The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing on the appeal to review its ruling on elections held in Zamfara State in 2019, till March 17, 2020.

The apex court had initially fixed today (Monday) March 2, to hear the matter.

The highest court in Nigeria had in May 2019, annulled the governorship poll and other elections won by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State.

The court declared candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winners of the elections initially won by the APC In the state.

The current governor of the state, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, became governor following that ruling.

However, several months later, the APC returned to the Supreme Court praying it to review and reverse its judgment that annulled the victories of its members.

The hearing of the matter was adjourned after, Mike Ozekhome, who represented the respondent counsel, Tim Inuwa told the court that they were not served the court processes and hearing notice relating to the applications.

READ ALSO: Kano govt takes step to fight possible coronavirus outbreak

Ozekhome’s claim saw him and the appellant’s counsel, Chief Robert Clark (SAN), entered into an argument.

At the end, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on the matter to March 17, to enable the respondent’s counsel be served with the said documents.

Join the conversation

Opinions