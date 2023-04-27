Supreme Court adjourns suit on Kanu’s appeal to May 11

The Supreme Court on Thursday, adjourned hearing in an appeal filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, till May 11.

In the resumed hearing at the apex court sitting in Abuja, a five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro, granted the leave while ruling on a counter-motion filed by counsel to the Federal Government, Mister Tijani Gadzali.

The court also granted leave to the Federal Government to include nine new treasonable felony charges filed by the government as part of its amended notice of appeal dated 28th October 2022.

Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, who announced the adjournment in a tweet, said the apex court disregarded all pending applications capable of affecting the expeditious hearing of the appeal.

“Sadly, the Supreme Court has adjourned the #MNK appeal hearing to next month,” he wrote.

Giving further update on the outcome of the case, Ejiofor said:

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case was the first to be mentioned on the cause list at the Supreme Court today, and as usual, our erudite Lead Counsel, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, was hands-on to deliver the argument on behalf of our defence team.

“All pending applications capable of affecting the expeditious hearing of the Appeal were disposed today.

“His Lordships proceeded to grant only two weeks adjournment for the hearing of the substantive Appeal.

“Parties were directed to ensure that every process incidental to the Appeal is filed within a specified timeline given to parties, and the Appeal was consequently adjourned to the 11th day of May 2023 for hearing.

“We shall keep Ezigbo UmuChineke abreast of every development as we progress.”

