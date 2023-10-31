Supreme Court adjourns suit seeking to remove Uzodimma as Imo governor to December 5

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to December 5, hearing of an application seeking to remove the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma from office.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had in the application filed in 2020 asked the apex court to order a fresh election in Imo following the sack of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of the state.

The party argued that the Supreme Court did not rule on the validity of Uzodimma’s candidacy since it was not challenged by Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Supreme Court in January 2020 nullified Ihedioha’s victory in the 2019 election in Imo and declared Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of the state.

The hearing of the application was slated to begin on October 31 (today).

However, the matter was not listed on the court’s cause list on Tuesday.

On inquiry, one of the court officials told journalists that the case had been adjourned to December 5.

