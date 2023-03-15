Politics
Supreme Court affirms Dakum as Labour Party governorship candidate in Plateau
The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed Dr. Patrick Dakum as the Labour Party governorship candidate in Plateau State.
The apex court delivered the ruling in an appeal filed by LP’s governorship aspirant in Plateau, Amb. Yohanna Margif, challenging Dakum’s nomination as the party’s candidate in the state.
Margif had in his brief challenged the emergence of Dakum as the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Plateau State insisting that he won the party’s governorship primary and never withdrew his nomination.
The LP, however, insisted that Margif in a letter voluntarily withdrew his candidacy and copied the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with the same letter.
The appeal was dismissed following its dramatic withdrawal by Margif having discovered that the matter has become statute-barred.
Read also:Supreme Court affirms Lawal-Dare as PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara
Counsel to the appellant, Opeyemi Ojo, had urged the apex court to invoke Section 22 of the Supreme Court Act to take over the matter and resolve all disputed issues in favour of his client.
However, his appeal was rejected by the five-man panel of Justices led by Justice Inyang Okoro on the ground that conditions precedents for the court to invoke section 22 of the Supreme Court Act were not met.
The panel reminded the lawyer that both the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court no longer have jurisdiction that can be invoked by the Supreme Court since the time for the matter to be heard had lapsed.
After realising the futility of his request, the appellant announced the withdrawal of his appeal and was immediately dismissed by the panel.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...