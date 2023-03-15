Supreme Court affirms Dakum as Labour Party governorship candidate in Plateau

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed Dr. Patrick Dakum as the Labour Party governorship candidate in Plateau State.

The apex court delivered the ruling in an appeal filed by LP’s governorship aspirant in Plateau, Amb. Yohanna Margif, challenging Dakum’s nomination as the party’s candidate in the state.

Margif had in his brief challenged the emergence of Dakum as the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Plateau State insisting that he won the party’s governorship primary and never withdrew his nomination.

The LP, however, insisted that Margif in a letter voluntarily withdrew his candidacy and copied the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with the same letter.

The appeal was dismissed following its dramatic withdrawal by Margif having discovered that the matter has become statute-barred.

Counsel to the appellant, Opeyemi Ojo, had urged the apex court to invoke Section 22 of the Supreme Court Act to take over the matter and resolve all disputed issues in favour of his client.

However, his appeal was rejected by the five-man panel of Justices led by Justice Inyang Okoro on the ground that conditions precedents for the court to invoke section 22 of the Supreme Court Act were not met.

The panel reminded the lawyer that both the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court no longer have jurisdiction that can be invoked by the Supreme Court since the time for the matter to be heard had lapsed.

After realising the futility of his request, the appellant announced the withdrawal of his appeal and was immediately dismissed by the panel.

