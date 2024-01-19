Supreme Court affirms Dapo Abiodun’s election as Ogun governor

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed Governor Dapo Abiodun’s victory in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Ogun State.

The apex court delivered the verdict in the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the state, Ladi Adebutu.

The PDP candidate is challenging the Appeal Court’s ruling of November 24, 2023, which upheld Abiodun’s victory in the election.

In the appeal, Adebutu asked the Supreme Court to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh elections in the 99 polling units where elections were cancelled over alleged fraud, among other reliefs.

At the proceeding, a five-member panel of the apex court dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.

Justice Tijjani Abubakar, who read the lead judgment, held that the appellants failed to prove their case.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now