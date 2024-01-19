Politics
Supreme Court affirms Dapo Abiodun’s election as Ogun governor
The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed Governor Dapo Abiodun’s victory in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Ogun State.
The apex court delivered the verdict in the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the state, Ladi Adebutu.
The PDP candidate is challenging the Appeal Court’s ruling of November 24, 2023, which upheld Abiodun’s victory in the election.
In the appeal, Adebutu asked the Supreme Court to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh elections in the 99 polling units where elections were cancelled over alleged fraud, among other reliefs.
At the proceeding, a five-member panel of the apex court dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.
Justice Tijjani Abubakar, who read the lead judgment, held that the appellants failed to prove their case.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...