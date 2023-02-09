Supreme Court affirms Emenike as APC governorship candidate in Abia

The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed Ikechi Emenike as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Abia State.

The apex court delivered the judgement in an appeal filed by the party’s governorship aspirant in the state, Uche Ogah, challenging the December 2022 ruling by the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which declared Emenike as the duly elected governorship candidate in the state.

The APC in Abia was hit by crisis after two factions in the state held parallel primary elections that produced Emenike and Ogah as the party’s candidates in the state on May 26 last year.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on November 11 last year ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Ogah as the APC candidate in the state.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, the APC and Emenike approached the appellate court to set it aside.

In the ruling, the appeal court ordered the commission to recognise and list Emenike as the party’s candidate for the March 11 election in Abia State.

The ruling was affirmed by a five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Tijani Abubakar on Thursday.

In the unanimous ruling, the panel dismissed the appeal by the aggrieved APC aspirant for lack of merit and declared Emenike as the party’s candidate in Abia State.

