Supreme Court affirms ex-gov Aliero as PDP’s senatorial candidate in Kebbi central

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the former Kebbi State governor, Adamu Aliero as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the state’s Central Senatorial District.

The apex court gave the judgment on an appeal filed by the former governor challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal to nullify his victory in the primary election held in the district last year.

The Court of Appeal, Sokoto, had on November 25 last year dismissed an appeal filed by Aliero, challenging the ruling of the Federal High Court, Birnin Kebbi, on the election.

In a ruling read by Justice Muhammed Danjuma, the appellate court upheld the judgement of the lower court which produced Haruna Saidu as the PDP candidate in the district.

At Monday’s proceeding, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Centus Nwize set aside the appeal court’s ruling which produced Saidu as the winner of the primary election in Kebbi central senatorial district.

Justice Amina Augie, who delivered the lead judgment, held that the ex-governor’s appeal challenging the lower court’s ruling had merit and was accordingly accepted.

