Supreme court affirms ex-gov Dariye’s 10-year jail term | Ripples Nigeria

The Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a former governor of Plateau state, Joshua Dariye, over a branch of trust which carries 10-year jail term.

The judgment delivered on Friday by Justice Helen Ogunwumiju also dismissed the charges of misappropriation of funds which carries a two-year jail term.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had charged the former governor to court in 2007, accusing him of diverting N1.126 billion from Plateau government’s ecological fund.

