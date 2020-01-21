Latest Politics

Supreme Court affirms Fintiri’s victory in Adamawa election

January 21, 2020
Ahmadu Fintiri
By Ripples Nigeria

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the victory of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri in the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Adamawa State.

The apex court in an unanimous judgement dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Jubrilla Bindow, challenging the governor’s victory in the poll.

Bindow, a former governor of the state, lost his re-election bid after he was defeated by the incumbent in the election.

READ ALSO: EFCC to repatriate 18 high-profile looters from abroad this year – Magu

Justice Adediran Adebara, who delivered the lead judgement, ruled that the petition filed by the APC and its candidate lacked merit.

The state governorship election petitions tribunal and Court of Appeal had earlier validated Governor Fintiri’s victory in the election.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!