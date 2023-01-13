Supreme Court affirms Jigawa deputy governor as APC guber candidate in 2023 election

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the Jigawa State Deputy Governor, Umar Namadi, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state.

The apex court delivered the verdict while ruling on an appeal filed by a former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Farouq Adamu Aliyu, challenging the outcome of the May 26 primary election in the state.

Namadi picked the APC governorship ticket after scoring 1,220 votes to defeat the ex-lawmaker and seven other aspirants in the election.

At Friday’s proceeding, the five-member of the Supreme Court resolved that the suit lacked merit and subsequently dismissed it.

Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, who read the lead judgement, described the appeal as competent and an abuse of the court’s process.

