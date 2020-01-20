Supreme Court affirms Lalong’s election

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the victory of Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

The apex court dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Jeremiah Useni challenging Lalong’s victory in the election.

The seven-man panel of the apex court, which delivered the judgment was led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta.

Justice Paul Galinje, who delivered the lead judgement, said Useni’s appeal lacked merit.

